Netflix Film and a McDonald’s Ad: What's With Earth-Destroying Comets?

For many days now, Netflix's latest release "Don't Look Up" has been triggering several debates online, over its link to conspiracy theories, science, and media coverage. Yet, online people have found a connection between it and a Christmas commercial by McDonald's Belgium.

Netflix is In on the Predictive Programming Game too..https://t.co/CwyFXST2ZT — B (@bsumner76) December 26, 2021

"Don't Look Up", which stars some of Hollywood's most popular names plays on the many controversies that were sparked by the COVID19 pandemic, including the many conspiracy theories that denied the virus exists in the first place, in addition to anti-vaxxers continuous rejection of scientific results proven by shots.

This is getting weird. It seems as if corporations and elites are getting a laugh out of hinting at the future/their plans. https://t.co/t887pK11Ir — DORITOS12 (@DORITOSMANCOVID) December 27, 2021

The Netflix film suggests that the world needs to mobilize every scientific and political effort to combat a mountain-size comet heading to planet Earth in a matter of months, one that could potentially end human life in a matter of minutes. Yet, media coverage downplays the event while governments try to either ignore it or milk it for political gains.

While the film has been trending in online conversations, social media users could not help but notice that a Christmas season commercial dropped by McDonald's Belgium last weekend also contemplated the idea of comets and asteroids hitting our planet and destroying major parts of it, leaving some commentators with questions over whether or not this similar idea is paving the way for future information or if it is a mere accidental coincidence.

"Don't Look Up" stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Rob Morgan and features popular singer Ariana Grande.