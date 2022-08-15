  1. Home
'Executing Trump Sounds About Right': Former CIA Director

Riham Darwish

Riham Darwish

Published August 15th, 2022 - 06:07 GMT
‘Executing Trump Sounds About Right’: Former CIA Director
Michael Hayden (left) Donald Trump (right) (Albawaba)

Documents found in Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida continue to prompt different reactions among Americans, especially following reports that documents searched for by the Federal Bureau of Investigation FBI are related to US nuclear activities.

A week after the FBI raided Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence looking for highly classified documents that he may have kept after leaving the White House, the American internet is still weighing on how the former President should be investigated in case documents found in his Florida home were indeed classified and related to US nuclear activities.

Michael Hayden Trump

Source: Twitter

Among the most controversial remarks is one that has been made by the former director of the Central Intelligence Agency CIA, Michael Hayden, who retweeted Presentidial Historian Michael Beschloss, whose tweet mentioned American citizens Julius and Ethel Rosenberg who were convicted of espionage, providing the Soviet Union with US nuclear intelligence, which led to their execution in 1953.

Michael Hayden's quote retweet accompanied by the caption "Sounds about right." left many Americans with the impression that he is in favor of investigating former President Donald Trump for similar charges, and probably suggesting he should be "executed" as well.

Last Friday, United States Attorney General Merrick Garland ordered unsealing of the FBI search warrant, which revealed that highly classified documents were found on Donald Trump's property, which could be considered "a potential violation" of the Espionage Act. 

Attorney General Merrick Garland had also explained that he had personally signed off the FBI search warrant, adding "no one is above the law".

