Donald Trump Buried Ex-wife in His Golf Club for a Reason

Published August 3rd, 2022 - 06:45 GMT
Ivana Trump, 73, was Donald Trump's first wife and mother of his three eldest children; Don Jr., Ivanka, and Eric.

Nearly three weeks after her death, details of Ivana Trump's burial in her former husband's golf club in New Jersey have made headlines, after reports of it being a Trump "grift" to evade taxes.

According to several websites that cited tax experts, the Trump family's choice of his National Golf Club in Bedminster for Ivana Trump's last resting place on July 20 was a financial maneuver to gain tax benefits, by granting the golf course a gravesite status, and consequently, fall under cemetery regulations in the state of New Jersey, according to which it gets an exemption from taxes.

While such claims can not be verified, online people took to social media networks to weigh on the news, debating whether or not it is a "smart" move by a businessman or a brazen trick to avoid paying tax money to the state deliberately.

Trump gold club tax

Some users attacked the Trump children for "allowing their mother's death to be used in a despicable way", especially since she had died alone in her New York apartment after falling down and sustaining injuries.

Other online people shared photos of the grave just a few feet away from the first tee box at the golf course. 

