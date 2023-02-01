10 facts about Nikki Haley, possible 2024 presidential candidate

ALBAWABA - American politician Nikki Haley is expected to announce her presidential bid for the 2024 elections in the United States in mid-February.

The U.S. is gearing up for its 60th quadrennial presidential election, scheduled for Nov. 5, 2024.

Haley is likely to compete with Donald Trump, a former U.S. president who announced his reelection bid last year. Trump served as the 45th U.S. president from 2017 to 2021.

The ex-president told reporters earlier that Haley contacted him to ask for his opinion on her 2024 presidential bid, although she confirmed earlier that she will never run against Trump.

It is still not official yet that current U.S. President Joe Biden will run for reelection in 2024. But sources close to Biden confirmed that he will announce it after his State of the Union speech.

10 facts about Nikki Haley: