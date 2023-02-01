  1. Home
10 facts about Nikki Haley, possible 2024 presidential candidate

Published February 1st, 2023 - 05:24 GMT
Nikki Haley
Former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley speaks during a campaign for Georgia Republican senate candidate Herschel Walker on December 5, 2022 in Kennesaw, Georgia. Alex Wong/Getty Images/AFP

ALBAWABA - American politician Nikki Haley is expected to announce her presidential bid for the 2024 elections in the United States in mid-February. 

The U.S. is gearing up for its 60th quadrennial presidential election, scheduled for Nov. 5, 2024. 

Haley is likely to compete with Donald Trump, a former U.S. president who announced his reelection bid last year. Trump served as the 45th U.S. president from 2017 to 2021.

The ex-president told reporters earlier that Haley contacted him to ask for his opinion on her 2024 presidential bid, although she confirmed earlier that she will never run against Trump.

It is still not official yet that current U.S. President Joe Biden will run for reelection in 2024. But sources close to Biden confirmed that he will announce it after his State of the Union speech.

10 facts about Nikki Haley:

  1. Nikki Haley was born on Jan. 20, 1972.
  2. Her parents immigrated from Punjab city in India to the U.S. 
  3. She got married in 1996.
  4. She earned an accounting degree from Clemson University.
  5. Haley was the first female governor of South Carolina.
  6. She served as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations for two years.
  7. Haley also served in the South Carolina House of Representatives three times.
  8. She is "pro-life" and against abortion laws.
  9. Nikki Haley wrote 3 books.
  10. She won many awards including the "Friend of Israel Humanitarian Award" from Miami Jewish Federation in 2019.
