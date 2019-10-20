Life-sized Barbie Dream House Goes on Airbnb to Celebrate Doll's 60th Anniversary

A real-life Barbie Malibu Dreamhouse is being listed on Airbnb for a special once-only event in celebration of the fashion doll's 60th anniversary.

The Barbie Malibu Dreamhouse, listed for a single $60 stay, includes several of the amenities from the smaller, plastic version, including a pink Jeep, a hot pink waterslide from a balcony to the pool and a closet filled with Barbie-inspired clothes.

Booking will be available Oct. 23 at 11 a.m. PDT for one fan and up to three friends to spend two nights, from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29, in the house.

The stay includes tributes to Barbie's many careers, including fencing lessons with champion Ibtihaj Muhammad, a guided tour of the Columbia Memorial Space Center from pilot and aerospace engineer Jill Meyers, meals and a cooking lesson from Malibu Seaside Chef founder Gina Clarke-Helm and a makeover from celebrity hair stylist Jen Atkin.





