Bride's Maid Surprises Cousin With Bouquet of Chicken Nuggets

A maid of honor surprised her fast food-loving cousin with a bespoke bouquet made from chicken nuggets during her wedding reception.

Blair Hardy married Adam Tyson earlier this month at the Radisson Hotel in Toledo, Ohio, and paid extra to have nuggets and fries at her wedding so she could indulge in her favorite foods, while her guests were served traditional meals.

But wanting to do one better, maid of honor Jenna Spetz incorporated the bride's love for nuggets into a surprise bespoke bouquet.

Jenna was making her maid of honor speech at her cousin's reception when, unbeknownst to the bride and groom, she brought out a floral arrangement of nuggets.

The nuggets were provided by Tyson Foods, to celebrate Blair becoming a Tyson.

Jenna contacted Blair's favorite food company to see if they could make her big day extra special.

And to her shock, replied with the idea of making a bouquet out of nuggets and supplied it for the special day - along with a year's worth of their product.





Jenna told Business Insider: 'Blair's reaction was priceless! She was grinning from ear to ear and giggling. Blair of course ate the dino-nuggets from the toast immediately!

'[Blair] has always LOVED dino nuggets and was marrying a man with the last name Tyson, so it really was a match made in heaven.'

And despite the groom looking less than impressed in one of the images, Jenna said he was definitely 'living for it'.

Posting a selection of images from the reception, Jenna wrote on her Instagram: 'A HUGE thank you to @tysonbrand for helping me pull off this EPIC nugget toast! I think the brides more excited for nugs than her new hubby!'

The bride even received a letter from Tyson Foods' president and CEO Noel White, who offered the newly weds 'a few bite-sized pieces of advice'.

His note read: 'Always begin and end each day with kisses and nugs. Remind each other how dino-mite you are together. Double-dipping will only bring you closer. Never go to bed angry (unless he ate the last nugget).'

It finished with: 'Wishing you many years of marital bliss, from one Tyson family to another.'

This article has been adapted from its original source.