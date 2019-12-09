Woman Shares on Social How She 'Stole' Back Her Truck

After seeing a car dealership employee run errands with it, a US woman shared on social media how she 'stole' back her truck.

According to Megaphone, Penny Ivy Thompson had dropped her truck off at her local dealership to get it serviced when she noticed an employee tailgating another vehicle in it.

She followed the shop's employee and found out that he was taking it to a Lowe's store, a home improvement chain.

After waiting 20 minutes in the parking lot for the employee to provide an explanation, Thompson finally called the dealership and let them know about the situation. She then used her spare key to 'steal' her truck back.

She also talked about in a now-deleted post on her social media, which received over 10,000 shares before it was taken down.

The Mac Haik Dealership confirmed that one of their employees did indeed take a truck out for a joyride, which resulted in an immediate response from general manager Will LaGrange.

The employee was fired and LaGrange offered to meet both Penny and her husband in person to apologize for the incident.

This article has been adapted from its original source.