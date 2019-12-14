Jordan, Palestine Vows to Confront Unilateral Israeli Measures

Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Thursday met with Saeb Erekat, the secretary general of the Palestinian Liberation Organisation (PLO), over the latest developments surrounding the Palestinian cause and ways to approach the repercussions of unilateral Israeli measures that threaten the two-state solution and undermine peace efforts, a Foreign Ministry statement said.

The meeting was held under the directives of His Majesty King Abdullah and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to maintain coordination and consultation between the two sides.

In a joint press conference following the meeting, Safadi said that talks covered joint action to confront all unilateral Israeli measures that aim to alter the facts on the ground, stressing that Israeli plans to annex Jordan Valley and the area north of the Dead Sea, would destroy the two-state solution and the peace process.



Safadi highlighted the shared position and vision of Jordan and Palestine, while reiterating the Kingdom’s support of Palestinians' legitimate rights to freedoms and to an independent state on the pre-1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The two sides agreed to intensify joint action and communication with the international community to expose the dangerous ramifications of unilateral Israeli decisions, he added, reemphasising that achieving comprehensive peace would only be realised through granting the Palestinians their full legitimate rights.

“We are working under His Majesty King Abdullah’s direct directives to employ the Kingdom’s capabilities in supporting our Palestinian brothers to realise their rights and achieve comprehensive peace,” he said.

Erekat, for his part, expressed gratitude to the Kingdom’s leadership and diplomatic efforts, highlighting that the extension of the UNRWA mandate for three years — with 170 countries voting in favour of the decision and two against, including the USA and Israel — shows the success of joint Jordanian-Palestinian efforts.

He also highlighted the importance of the Hashemite Custodianship and its role in protecting Jerusalem and its holy sites, warning against the repercussions of unprecedented Israeli violations, including genocide, home demolitions, arbitrary arrests and settlement expansions.

The two sides also highlighted the unprecedented Jordanian-Palestinian coordination over shared interests and challenges, stressing the need to maintain consultation in this arena.

This article has been adapted from its original source.