'Happy 30th to Me!' Dubai Influencer Nadya Hassan Celebrate Her Landmark Birthday at Home

Dubai-based influencer Nadya Hassan turned 30 on Friday and the style and travel blogger found a way to celebrate her landmark birthday in spite of the country-wide stay-at-home mandates due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Happy 30th to me. I was meant to be in Vegas today to bring in my 30th but here we are,” wrote the fashion star on Instagram, alongside a series of snaps of her birthdays throughout the years.

Indeed, celebrating her big day in far-flung locales appears to be an annual ritual for the newly-minted 30-year-old. In previous years, Hassan has rung in her special day in exotic destinations such as Tokyo and Havana. This year was scheduled to be no different, until the coronavirus affected her travel plans.

However, the influencer didn’t let spoiled vacation plans put a damper on her milestone birthday. Hassan took to her Instagram Stories to provide a sneak peek of how she decided to celebrate her big day, uploading videos and snaps for her 212,000 followers.

“Quarantine birthday! Got dressed up for my 30th and why not?” she wrote alongside a picture of herself wearing a silver, sequined gown and metallic earrings.

Another video sees the blogger blowing out a stack of candle-lit macarons while surrounded by balloons.

The region’s fashion set took to social media to pay tribute to Hassan on her special day.

“Happy birthday baby girl,” wrote Iraqi influencer Deema Al-Asadi. Ahmed Dabbas also shared a heartfelt birthday post, writing “Happy birthday Queen N. Love you and miss you so much.”