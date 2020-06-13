Kevin Hart and His Wife Eniko Are Thrilled About the Arrival of New Baby Girl

They announced in March that they were expecting their second child together.

And Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko were seen heading to Nobu restaurant in Malibu, California, alongside friends on Friday night.

The comedian, 40, showed off his eccentric sense of style in a brightly-coloured clashing print shirt that he paired with denim jeans.

Kevin completed his look by wearing black canvas shoes, while he accessorised with a silver chain necklace.

He stayed close by the model, 35, as she showcased her blossoming baby bump in a black skirt and a matching bandeau top.

Ever the fashionista, she shrugged on a chic black blazer that had a graphic yellow print over her shoulders, while she boosted her height in strap heels.

The pair were in great spirits as they arrived at the eatery with friends and headed inside, though they chose not to wear masks amid the coronavirus crisis.

Kevin and Eniko share son Kenzo, two, together, welcoming their little on in November 2017 after marrying in 2016.

Kevin is also father to daughter Heaven, 15, and son Hendrix, 12, whom he shares with ex wife Torrei Hart.

To announce the gender of their impending child, Eniko and Kevin - as well as Kenzo, Heaven, and Hendrix - took part in a gender reveal themed photoshoot shot in the backyard of their Los Angeles home.

'We are thrilled about the arrival of our baby girl....Family of 6 WOOOOOOOOW!!!!' captioned the Jumanji: The Next Level star in a post seen by his 92.3million followers on Instagram.

He continued: 'God is unbelievable....We are blessed to have you in our lives. All I can say is thank you honey.'

Eniko had some words on her own that she shared on her Instagram page shortly after Kevin's post.

'OH BABY, it’s a little lady,' began the brunette beauty. 'This Mother’s Day God has blessed us with another baby girl!'

She admitted that 'this pregnancy felt the exact same ' as when she was pregnant with son Kenzo, so she 'could’ve sworn [they] were having another boy.'

'I literally screamed, laughed, and cried when we found out this time around because she & Kenzo are what I’ve always prayed for!'

Eniko described the entire situation as a 'dream come true' and confirmed that the family are 'filled with so much JOY' over the baby's gender