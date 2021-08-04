  1. Home
  Bomb Attack Targets Afghan Defense Minister in Kabul

Bomb Attack Targets Afghan Defense Minister in Kabul

Published August 4th, 2021 - 06:51 GMT
Afghan defense minister targeted
An Afghan security personnel inspects inside a building a day after a car bomb explosion in Kabul on August 4, 2021. WAKIL KOHSAR / AFP
Highlights
Afghan defense minister under assassination's attempt.

Afghan Defense Ministry said, a car bomb attack and gun fight aimed broke at Kabul residence of Afghanistan's acting defense minister on Tuesday.

The ministry said acting Defense Minister Gen. Bismillah Mohammadi and his family weren't at home at the time of the attack, and no one in his immediate family was injured

Fawad Aman, a Defense Ministry spokesman, told CNN that Afghan security forces killed four assailants during the violence. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.


Afghanistan's TOLO News reported that ambulances left the area about an hour after the attack was launched, but didn't reveal if anyone was injured or killed.

The car bombing happened at a guest house owned by Mohammadi in the Shirpoor area of Kabul's District 10, where many high-ranking government officials live.

A security source told TOLO News two attackers entered a building near the office of MP Azim Mohseni after the attack. Mohseni said he wasn't in his office at the time.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:Bismillah MohammadiAfghanistanAfghanTalibanKabulKabul neighborhood

