Afghanistan Blames 'Abrupt' US Withdrawal for Security Crisis

Highlights
After the US decision to Withdraw troops, clashes return between Taliban and Afghan government forces
Afghan president Ashraf Ghani is blaming the US' sudden decision to withdraw its military forces from the country for the unrest.
US President Joe Biden announced, in April, the decision to fully withdraw approximately 3,000 American troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11.
Since the start of the withdrawal of the American military forces, fighting reignited between the Afghan government forces and Taliban over the control of several areas.
© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)