Saudi Arabia Destroys Houthi Missile Targeting Najran

The Saudi air defenses said to has destroyed a Houthi missile launched towards Najran, in the kingdom's southern region, Al Arabiya TV said Sunday.

The Arab Coailtion said it is taking all operational measures to protect civilians and civilian objects from hostile attempts.

The Iranian-backed militia repeatedly targets civilians and civilian objects in Saudi Arabia.



