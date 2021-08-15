  1. Home
  2. Saudi Arabia Destroys Houthi Missile Targeting Najran

Saudi Arabia Destroys Houthi Missile Targeting Najran

Published August 15th, 2021 - 07:44 GMT
Houthi Missile destroyed before reaching Saudi's Najran
Supporters of the Yemeni Houthi rebels raise placards during a protest against the blockade imposed on their country by the Saudi coalition,in the capital Sanaa, on February 26, 2021. AFP / Mohammed HUWAIS
Highlights
Saudi air defenses intercept Houthi missile launched against Najran city,

The Saudi air defenses said to has destroyed a Houthi missile launched towards Najran, in the kingdom's southern region, Al Arabiya TV said Sunday.  

Also ReadHouthi Leader Stirs Controversy Over Gold-Rolex WatchHouthi Leader Stirs Controversy Over Gold-Rolex Watch

The Arab Coailtion said it is taking all operational measures to protect civilians and civilian objects from hostile attempts. 

The Iranian-backed militia repeatedly targets civilians and civilian objects in Saudi Arabia. 


This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:Saudi ArabiaHouthimissileNajranArab Coailtion

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright: Arab News © 2021 All rights reserved.

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...