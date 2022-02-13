  1. Home
Payton Bruni

Published February 13th, 2022 - 08:52 GMT
A photo from Petra, a popular filming location, in Jordan. (Shutterstock archive)

Of all the countries in the Middle East, Jordan is arguably the most popular destination in the region for Hollywood filmmakers. But don’t take our word for it: just consider some of the major Hollywood movies filmed in Jordan and you’ll see that the prior statement is no exaggeration.

A photo from Wadi Rum in Jordan. (Shutterstock archive)

 

Dune (2021) was one of the biggest releases of 2021 and it has gone on to win and be nominated for multiple awards.

This sci-fi book adaptation made approximately $400 million USD at the box office, and, to the bragging rights of Jordanians everywhere, it featured multiple scenes that were filmed in Jordan.

Specifically, many of the scenes showing sprawling deserts in the movie were filmed in Wadi Rum.

Several pictures of behind the scenes moments shared online show the starring actor, Timothee Chalamet, and others on set in Jordan’s desert.

But Dune isn’t the only one of the major Hollywood movies filmed in Jordan to utilize Wadi Rum and the country’s desert sceneries.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019) and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2017) both featured scenes that were filmed in Wadi Rum.

The otherworldly atmosphere of Wadi Rum, located in the southern corner of Jordan, has landed it a feature in film after film. It seems to be the go-to spot for any director looking for unique desert scenery.

Wadi Rum was even used to film the opening scene of John Wick: Chapter 4 (to be released in 2023), and it was used extensively in The Martian (2015) starring Matt Damon.

And while Wadi Rum has certainly hosted a lot of the major Hollywood movies filmed in Jordan, it’s not the only location in the country that has caught the eyes of directors.

In perhaps the most famous example, Jordan’s ancient city Petra, one of the Seven Wonders of the World and a UNESCO World Heritage Site, was used in the filming of Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989).

The country and its beauty have been a major draw for filmmakers for years whether it was Lawrence of Arabia in 1962, The Mummy Returns in 2001, or The Hurt Locker in 2008.

If one thing is certain, it’s that Jordan has and continues to be a filmmaking capital of the world.

