In Pictures: Sikhs, Hindus Celebrate Harvest Festival Baisakhi

Sikhs and Hindus throughout India and other regions of the world celebrated the spring harvest festival known as Baisakhi or Vaisakhi.

Baisakhi is usually celebrated on April 13 or April 14 every year with celebrations taking place in the days leading up to the festival. Baisakhi marks the beginning of the Sikh new year and is deeply tied to Sikh culture and history.



Sikh devotees gather around the imprinted hand of Guru Nanak at the Gurdwara Panja Sahib during the annual 'Baisakhi' festival, a spring harvest festival for Sikhs and Hindus, in Hasan Abdal on April 14, 2022. (Photo by Farooq NAEEM / AFP)

A Sikh devotee takes a holy dip in the Sarovar (water tank) during Basant Panchami celebrations at the Sikh Shrine Gurudwara Chheharta Sahib on the outskirts of Amritsar on February 5, 2022. (Photo by NARINDER NANU / AFP)

Sikh youths perform the traditional Punjab folk dance "Bhangra" ahead of the harvest festival of Baisakhi at a wheat field in Amritsar on April 9, 2022. (Photo by NARINDER NANU / AFP)

Farmers harvest wheat crop in a field on the outskirts of Amritsar on April 11, 2021, ahead of the harvest festival of Baisakhi. (Photo by NARINDER NANU / AFP)

Sikh devotees gather at the Gurdwara Panja Sahib during the annual 'Baisakhi' festival, a spring harvest festival for Sikhs and Hindus, in Hasan Abdal on April 14, 2022. (Photo by Farooq NAEEM / AFP)

A newlywed Sikh couple walks at the Gurdwara Panja Sahib during the annual 'Baisakhi' festival, a spring harvest festival for Sikhs and Hindus, in Hasan Abdal on April 14, 2022. (Photo by Farooq NAEEM / AFP)

Sikh devotees wearing facemasks sit at the Gurdwara Panja Sahib during the annual 'Baisakhi' festival, a spring harvest festival for Sikhs and Hindus, in Hasan Abdal on April 14, 2022. (Photo by Farooq NAEEM / AFP)