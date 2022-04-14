In Pictures: Sikhs, Hindus Celebrate Harvest Festival Baisakhi
Published April 14th, 2022 - 10:37 GMT
A Sikh devotee takes a bath in the sacred pond on the occasion of 'Baisakhi', a spring harvest festival for Sikhs and Hindus, at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on April 14, 2022. (Photo by NARINDER NANU / AFP)
Sikhs and Hindus throughout India and other regions of the world celebrated the spring harvest festival known as Baisakhi or Vaisakhi.
Baisakhi is usually celebrated on April 13 or April 14 every year with celebrations taking place in the days leading up to the festival. Baisakhi marks the beginning of the Sikh new year and is deeply tied to Sikh culture and history.