Royal Family Releases New Pics of Prince Louis for 4th Birthday

Published April 25th, 2022 - 08:38 GMT
(L-R) Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Britain's Prince George of Cambridge, Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Britain's Princess Charlotte of Cambridge arrrive for the Easter Mattins Service at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on April 17, 2022. (Photo by Andrew Matthews / POOL / AFP)

Britain's Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, have released on social media new photos of Prince Louis in honor of their youngest child's fourth birthday Saturday.

"Thank you for all the lovely birthday messages for Prince Louis today!" Middleton captioned the images of the boy playing on the beach while wearing a grey sweater with multi-colored stars over a checked shirt.

One of the snapshots shows the prince laughing and the other looking more serious.

Two other pictures from the same series were released Friday. They show Louis running in the sand and standing in front of some grass holding a ball.

"4 years old tomorrow!" said a message accompanying them.

Middleton married William in 2011. They are also the parents of Prince George, 8 and Princess Charlotte, 6.

 

