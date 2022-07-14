UAE Releases Possible Ramadan, Eid Holidays For 2023

The most likely dates for the holy month of Ramadan and the Islamic festivals of Eid Al Fitr and Eid Al Adha for 2023 have been revealed.

Ibrahim Al-Jarwan, a member of the International Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences, also noted that the Islamic New Year would fall on Saturday, July 30 this year.

Likely dates for 2023

The astronomer told UAE Barq that the first day of the month of Ramadan is likely to be Thursday, March 23, 2023. Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar when Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset for approximately 30 days.

Furthermore, the first day of Eid Al Fitr will be Friday, April 21, 2023. Eid Al Fitr is marked at the end of the fasting month of Ramadan.

Meanwhile, the first day of the month of Zul Hijjah is expected to fall on Monday, June 19, 2023, while the first day of Eid Al Adha will be on Wednesday, June 28, 2023.

Eid Al Adha follows the Day of Arafah, which is considered as the holiest day for Muslims.

Haj pilgrims spend the day on a hill called Arafah, repenting for their sins. It was from here that Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) gave his last sermon.

Muslims who cannot go for the Haj pilgrimage fast on the day.

UAE residents can expect to enjoy at least two long weekends in the coming year. All dates are subject to the sighting of the moon closer to date.

