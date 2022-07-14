  1. Home
  2. Saudi Arabia Opens Visa Applications Umrah

Saudi Arabia Opens Visa Applications Umrah

Published July 14th, 2022 - 12:10 GMT
Visa applications
(Shutterstock/ File Photo)
Highlights
Saudi Arabia's Umrah Visa Applications Opened

Visa applications for Umrah are now open, said the Ministry of Haj and Umrah.

Also ReadFree For All! Women Can Now Perform Umrah in Saudi With no Condition Free For All! Women Can Now Perform Umrah in Saudi With no Condition

International pilgrims can apply starting Thursday, 14 July. Visa requirements are available on the website https://haj.gov.sa/ar/InternalPages/Umrah.

Local pilgrims in Saudi Arabia can get Umrah permits through the “Eatmarna” application, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

Covid-19 rules

Authorities will ensure that health measures are put in place for the safety of pilgrims during the Umrah season, which begins on July 30, SPA reported.

Visa applicants must be vaccinated with a vaccine approved by Saudi Arabia’s government. The vaccine certificate issued by official authorities of their respective countries must be presented.


This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:Visa applicationsUmrahSaudi Arabia

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved.

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...