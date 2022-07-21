Can Sudan Still Make a Democratic Government?

European Union (EU) diplomats to Khartoum Wednesday reiterated the need for an agreement paving the way for the resumption of the democratic transition process and reaffirmed their readiness to support Sudan.

Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dafa Allah al-Haj Ali, met a delegation headed by the EU Representative in Sudan, including the ambassadors of Spain, France and the charges d’affaires of the embassies of Sweden, Germany and Italy.

In a statement released after the meeting, the foreign ministry said that Ali expressed his appreciation for the continuous keenness of the European Union to support Sudan and to contribute to the success of the political dialogue process facilitated by the tripartite mechanism.

In an interview with Al-Jazeera TV, EU Ambassador Robert van den Dool affirmed their support for the efforts undertaken by the Trilateral Mechanism in Sudan to resolve the political crisis.

“We discussed the current political situation and referred to the demands of the international community as well as the Jeddah Summit last week and their call for the Sudanese to reach an agreement leading to an exit from the current political crisis in the country,” Dool said according to the Arabic translation.

After a meeting between President Joe Biden and Arab leaders in Jeddah on July 16, the participants “affirmed their support for efforts to achieve stability in Sudan, resume a successful transitional, encourage consensus between the Sudanese parties, maintain the cohesion of the state and its institutions, and support Sudan in facing economic challenges”.

However, the EU and the international community say the resumption of economic and financial support would only resume after the restoration of a civilian-led transition.

After divergences with the civilian government over the rotation of Sovereign Council leadership, security reforms and military economic activities, al-Burhan overthrew the cabinet saying small political groups seek to crap on power and avoid elections.

“We affirmed our full support for the return to the democratic transition process, and we seek to support the Sudanese people,” stressed the EU official.

Dool said that they take note of the statement made by the head of the Sovereign Council Abdel-Fattah al-Burhan, regarding the withdrawal of the military component from the intra-Sudanese dialogue and their acceptance of an agreed civilian government.

The Sudanese Foreign Ministry added that the meeting discussed the resumption of the Sudanese-European dialogue to enhance relations and reach constructive understandings that serve the interest of the two sides.