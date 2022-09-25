Eight Arrested For Kidnapping a CEO, His Employee in Dubai

Eight people have been sentenced to three years in prison for kidnapping two people, a company owner and his employee, and stealing Dh1.9 million from the company.

According to one of the victims' statements, three of the convicts entered the company's headquarters impersonating CID officers. They asked the owner for the commercial license. He replied that his partner had it since it had to be renewed. When the owner tried to call the partner, one of the convicts seized his phone and the keys to the company safe.

They asked the owner and another employee present to follow them to outside, where there were three cars and the five other convicts were present. They pushed the victims into the car. When one of the victims asked them why he was being 'arrested', one of the convicts replied that he would know once they reached the police station.

When the victim asked for water, the gang took him to International City and stopped in front of a grocery store so that he could buy the water. One of the convicts asked the first victim to buy an energy drink and handed him his phone. When he entered the grocery store the gang left the area. The victim called his partner and asked him to check if money was missing. His partner saw that Dh1.9 million had been stolen from the company safe.



The gang was sentenced to three years in jail followed by deportation, and ordered to pay back the full amount that was stolen. The Dubai Court of Appeal upheld this sentence.

