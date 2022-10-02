  1. Home
  2. Death Toll in Indonesia's Football Riot Rises to 174

Death Toll in Indonesia's Football Riot Rises to 174

Published October 2nd, 2022 - 06:21 GMT
Indonesia's football stadium death toll rises to 174
This picture taken on October 1, 2022 shows members of the Indonesian army securing the pitch after a football match between Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya at Kanjuruhan stadium in Malang, East Java. (Photo by AFP)

Local authorities revealed the death toll from football chaos rose to 174 in Indonesia's eastern city of Malang on Saturday night.

Also ReadWhat Do Americans Think of January 6 Capital Riots?What Do Americans Think of January 6 Capital Riots?

The unrest started when thousands of angry home fans invaded the pitch forcing policemen to interfere and fire tear gas to disperse people in the stadium.

According to reports, another 180 people were injured in the football stadium classes between Indonesia's Arema FC national football team fans and the police. Riots, as called by the police, triggered inside the pitch at the Kanjuruhan stadium after their team lost the game to the rival team, Persebaya Surabaya.

A stampede happened after the police attacked rioting supporters with tear gas.

Tags:football stadiumfootballriotsIndonesia

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...