Death Toll in Indonesia's Football Riot Rises to 174

Local authorities revealed the death toll from football chaos rose to 174 in Indonesia's eastern city of Malang on Saturday night.

The unrest started when thousands of angry home fans invaded the pitch forcing policemen to interfere and fire tear gas to disperse people in the stadium.

According to reports, another 180 people were injured in the football stadium classes between Indonesia's Arema FC national football team fans and the police. Riots, as called by the police, triggered inside the pitch at the Kanjuruhan stadium after their team lost the game to the rival team, Persebaya Surabaya.

A stampede happened after the police attacked rioting supporters with tear gas.