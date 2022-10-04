Story of a Murder: Man Kills Friend in Dubai

A 34-year-old worker stabbed his roommate inside the workers’ accommodation after an argument developed into a fist fight.
According to police records, the incident took place in a workers' accommodation in Al Quoz, Dubai, in July 2021. The Dubai Police Operations Room received a report that a worker was attacked with a knife inside his room. Police went to the scene of the crime, where they found the victim lying in the middle of the room covered in blood and the knife used beside him. A paramedic examined the victim and found him dead.
The Dubai Criminal Court convicted the worker and sentenced him to five years in prison. He will be deported from the state after serving his sentence. The Court of Appeal then increased the sentence to seven years and then deportation of the convict.
