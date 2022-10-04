Depression Can Make You Age Faster than Smoking

According to a recently released study, loneliness, depression, and dissatisfaction can all accelerate aging more quickly than smoking and even some other diseases.

Everyone has an age based on their date of birth known as their chronological age; but they also have a biological age, which is based on the aging of the body's functions. This is according to research published in the Aging-US journal.

It states the biological age of a person is greatly effected by a person's genetics, lifestyle, and other aspects. Previous research has shown the chance of developing numerous diseases and eventual death increases with the biological age.



What is the connection between physical and mental health?

Basic ties exist between physical and mental health. Numerous results show there is persistence between physical illness and mental health and these effect adversely people's quality of life, and their need for public services like health care, and thus have negative ramifications for society.

The fundamental goal of this study, according to Fedor Galkin, director of Scientific Business Development at Deep Longevity Limited in Hong Kong, was to demonstrate that improving one's mental health can help one's physical health.

Due to scientific reductionism, according to Galkin, the influence of psychology on a person's biological age is an understudied subject.

“In the (20th) century, scientific reductionism settled in practically every field of science,” he explained. “It did in biology — the organism consists of cells and molecules, so if we understand the molecules, we can understand the organism. This has narrowed our view in many aspects. One such instance is the study of aging. Aging is a multifaceted phenomenon with social and (economic)l components to it, but in biology, it is common to study it in a much more narrow sense.”

He added:

There have been some studies, but not many, according to Galkin, that link the psychology of aging to its biological expressions.

“We know that childhood trauma or Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) accelerates epigenetic aging, (as) does psychological stress. Since there is a connection, we hypothesize that the physiological (low-level) pace of aging can be manipulated using psychological (high-level) therapies. This is why we built FuturSelf.AI, to provide a backbone for our new hybrid anti-aging approach.” – Fedor Galkin, lead author of the study

Written by Sondos Swed