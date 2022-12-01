  1. Home
  2. HyunA and Dawn end their 6-year long romance

HyunA and Dawn end their 6-year long romance

Published December 1st, 2022 - 08:32 GMT
HyunA and Dawn
Source: Dawn's official Instagram account
Highlights
HyunA and Dawn have broken up.

ALBAWABA- HyunA and Dawn, a K-pop star couple who got engaged earlier this year, have officially broken up. They started dating in 2016, and formally ended their relationship on November 30, according to HyunA. On Instagram, she posted the following in Korean: 

Also Read[Hyuna & DAWN]: Officially Left P NATION Agency[Hyuna & DAWN]: Officially Left P NATION Agency

 

"We broke up, We decided to remain good friends and colleagues from now on. Thank you always for your support and for looking over us fondly."
 


Fans couldn't believe the news because it came on so suddenly, and some expressed hope that it was merely a lover's spat.

Reacting to the announcement, a fan wrote in the comment section, "Please tell me this is a joke like they literally posted pics together a week ago.” “I’m absolutely shocked,” added another one. Many also came out in support of Hyuna and Dawn’s decision. Someone said, “Be happy whatever, we will be always by your side.”

In other news, HyunA and Dawn both left P Nation this past August.

Written by Sondos Swed

Tags:Hyuna & DAWNHyunakpop

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...