HyunA and Dawn end their 6-year long romance

ALBAWABA- HyunA and Dawn, a K-pop star couple who got engaged earlier this year, have officially broken up. They started dating in 2016, and formally ended their relationship on November 30, according to HyunA. On Instagram, she posted the following in Korean:

"We broke up, We decided to remain good friends and colleagues from now on. Thank you always for your support and for looking over us fondly."





Fans couldn't believe the news because it came on so suddenly, and some expressed hope that it was merely a lover's spat.



Reacting to the announcement, a fan wrote in the comment section, "Please tell me this is a joke like they literally posted pics together a week ago.” “I’m absolutely shocked,” added another one. Many also came out in support of Hyuna and Dawn’s decision. Someone said, “Be happy whatever, we will be always by your side.”



In other news, HyunA and Dawn both left P Nation this past August.

Written by Sondos Swed