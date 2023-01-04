  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. Did Brazil's Bolsonaro flee to Florida?

Did Brazil's Bolsonaro flee to Florida?

Sally Shakkour

Sally Shakkour

Published January 4th, 2023 - 12:32 GMT
Jair Bolsonaro
An unconfirmed photo of former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro in Florida. (Twitter/ @)

ALBAWABA - Rumors have been trending that Brazil's former president Jair Bolsonaro fleed to the United States ahead of the inauguration ceremony of the new president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Also ReadVideo: Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro as a CowboyVideo: Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro as a Cowboy

A Brazilian plane, which was predicted to be carrying Jair Bolsonaro, landed in Orlando, Florida late on Friday, FlightAware, a flight tracking website allegedly claimed. An unverified photo of the ex-president is now trending where he appears eating fried chicken at a Kentucky restaurant.

Since taking the office, Lula expressed optimism about plans to rebuild the country while pledging that members of outgoing Jair Bolsonaro’s administration will be held to account. 

After Lula's election victory, which is his third time in office after thwarting far-right incumbent Bolsonaro’s reelection bid, the former president disappeared for a couple of days before being seen by some locals in Florida.

Tags:Jair BolsonaroBrazilUSFlorida

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...