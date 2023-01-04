Did Brazil's Bolsonaro flee to Florida?

ALBAWABA - Rumors have been trending that Brazil's former president Jair Bolsonaro fleed to the United States ahead of the inauguration ceremony of the new president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

A Brazilian plane, which was predicted to be carrying Jair Bolsonaro, landed in Orlando, Florida late on Friday, FlightAware, a flight tracking website allegedly claimed. An unverified photo of the ex-president is now trending where he appears eating fried chicken at a Kentucky restaurant.

هذه أكثر صورة متداولة في البرازيل حالياً..



بعد أن أصبح (لولا دا سيلفا) رئيساً للبرازيل قبل أيام، اختفى الرئيس السابق (بولسنارو) واتضح أنه هرب واتجه للولايات المتحدة حسب نصيحة محاميه وقد شاهده أحد سكان ولاية فلوريدا الأمريكية في مطعم كنتاكي يأكل الدجاج المقلي والتقط له هذه الصورة pic.twitter.com/G04OTpukLq — إياد الحمود (@Eyaaaad) January 4, 2023

Since taking the office, Lula expressed optimism about plans to rebuild the country while pledging that members of outgoing Jair Bolsonaro’s administration will be held to account.

After Lula's election victory, which is his third time in office after thwarting far-right incumbent Bolsonaro’s reelection bid, the former president disappeared for a couple of days before being seen by some locals in Florida.