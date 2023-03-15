2 schoolgirls stab teenager to death in Germany

ALBAWABA - Two schoolgirls confessed to stabbing to death a 12-year-old acquaintance in Germany in a crime that sent jitters across the country, police reported.

The two girls, aged 12 and 13, stabbed a 12-year-old, identified in German media only as Louise, multiple times and left her to bless to death in the bushes near the victim's home, police officials said.

Policemen, a helicopter, drones and sniffer dogs searched for the victim when she disappeared Saturday afternoon after leaving a friend's house near the town of Freudenberg, in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia, according to The Local.de. The body of the deceased was found Sunday.

Forensics said the victim died as a result of numerous knife wounds, which caused her to bleed to death.

Official information suggests that the two girls were acquainted with Louise.

A motive for the crime is yet to be revealed.

In Germany, teenagers under the age of 14 are not prosecuted for crimes, so the two girls were not arrested, but detained at the Youth Welfare Office.

The incident enraged public opinion in Germany, where people questioned how the two young perpetrators can commit such a "shocking" crime. Authorities vowed to shed light on the causes and circumstances of the crime.

Written by Razan Abdelhadi