4 Egyptian policemen killed, 21 wounded in shooting in Al-Arish

ALBAWABA- In a tragic incident at the National Security headquarters in Al-Arish, north Sinai governorate, Egypt, 4 policemen have been killed, including a senior officer, and 21 others left wounded in a shocking shooting, as reported by Egyptian security and medical sources.

عاجل | أ ب عن مصادر أمنية وطبية مصرية: مقتل 4 من الشرطة وإصابة 21 في إطلاق نار على مقر الأمن الوطني في #العريش pic.twitter.com/YlndQa4eyG — الجزيرة مصر (@AJA_Egypt) July 30, 2023

Since February 2018, the frequency of militant attacks in Sinai's main theater of operations and other regions has significantly decreased. This decline came after the military's large-scale operation in Sinai, parts of the Nile Delta, and desert areas along Egypt's western border with Libya. The once prevalent attacks have now slowed to a mere trickle.



