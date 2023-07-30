4 Egyptian policemen killed, 21 wounded in shooting in Al-Arish

Highlights
Since February 2018, the frequency of militant attacks in Sinai's main theater of operations and other regions has significantly decreased.
ALBAWABA- In a tragic incident at the National Security headquarters in Al-Arish, north Sinai governorate, Egypt, 4 policemen have been killed, including a senior officer, and 21 others left wounded in a shocking shooting, as reported by Egyptian security and medical sources.
Since February 2018, the frequency of militant attacks in Sinai's main theater of operations and other regions has significantly decreased. This decline came after the military's large-scale operation in Sinai, parts of the Nile Delta, and desert areas along Egypt's western border with Libya. The once prevalent attacks have now slowed to a mere trickle.