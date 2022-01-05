A 2015 Show Predicted 2022 to Have Only One Man Left on Earth

At a time humanity is welcoming 2022 with unprecedented spikes in COVID-19 infections, especially as fast-spreading Omicron makes it to more and more countries, online people noticed that a 2015 show had predicted an end for the human race in 2022.

The show which was produced by Fox in 2015 followed the life events of an Arizona man, Phil Mille, as he finds out he was the last man alive on planet Earth.

Also, considering the rather sharp turn of events we have had since S4 was released... reckon they might get a cheeky uncancelling? I wanna know how things turn out... for... reasons. — Amy Thunig (@AmyThunig) December 23, 2021

Phil Mille, played by American actor Will Forte, then travels across the United States in an RV looking for survivors after a virus wiped out the human race in 2022.

Celebrating the new year, 2022, many Twitter users shared screenshots from the show as individuals can be seen wearing face masks and gloves, trying to protect themselves from the virus, highlighting the irony compared to how the world has been going about daily life for the last two years since COVID-19 broke out.

Not sure if I'm the first to noticed this (probably not), The spookily accurate very first scene from the TV series:



"The Last Man on Earth"



Season 1, Episode 1 'Alive in Tucson'



first aired: 1 Mar. 2015 (!) pic.twitter.com/TNOBZzprKr — Ioannis K. Erripis (@erripis) January 3, 2022

I’m watching Last Man on Earth (2015) for the first time and Will Forte (and writers) might actually be time travellers because the flashback scenes to the virus have been taken from real things that have actually happened in the past two years — Laurel Jarvis (@laurel_jarvis) December 29, 2021

Some also expressed their shock when they realized that the show was made four years before the pandemic, saying they had assumed it was based on the coronavirus outbreak.

This is not the first TV Show that has predicted a deadly virus to threaten human lives. In 2018, the Korean drama "My Secret Terrius" portrayed medical staff depicted a dangerous mutant of the Coronavirus.