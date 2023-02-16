In 2023! person dreams about Trump's death date

ALBAWABA - A Reddit user shared a post claiming to have a dream about the death day of former President of the United States Donald Trump.

The user, holding the name lesla222, allegedly told a dream of reading a newspaper and seeing an article about Trump's death with a huge headline that the former Republican died while he was asleep.

According to the dream the person tales: "I was in a park and I noticed a newspaper that had a headline that Donald Trump was found dead in his bed."

"The paper was dated July 28 2023. I predict that Donald Trump will die in his sleep on July 27, 2023," the Reddit user maintained.

Despite the fact that the post was shared about 3 months ago, it is still dragging the attention of tens who are mostly commenting to say: "Remind me July 26, 2023."

About Donald Trump

Donald Trump is an American politician, media personality, and businessman who served as the 45th president of the U.S. from 2017 to 2021.

Trump lost the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden but refused to concede defeat, and allegedly claimed that elections were fraud and attempted to overturn the results by pressuring government officials, mounting scores of unsuccessful legal challenges, and obstructing the presidential transition.