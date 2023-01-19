Twitter users react to Trump's possible return

ALBAWABA - Twitter users have been sharing loads of thoughts following the news that former U.S. President Donald Trump might be using Twitter again.

Trump is reportedly considering returning to Twitter after being banned in 2021. Massive interaction emerged on the platform with hundreds of memes regarding the possible chance that the former president might be tweeting again soon.

The King of Social Media returns!

https://t.co/Q2In4vTabZ — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) January 18, 2023

A person questioned if Trump's return to Twitter means that his own social media platform "Truth Social" might have failed to drag all of his supporters. Another allegedly said that Trump's rejoin of Twitter and Facebook is the first step of his reelection campaign.

According to NBC News, Trump's presidential campaign formally petitioned Facebook's parent company Tuesday to unblock his account.

There are reports that Donald Trump is returning to Twitter ... 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/7UB7rvpNrb — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) January 18, 2023

Trump's account was permanently suspended ahead of the Capitol riots on Jan. 6, 2021, when the ex-leader was accused of inciting violence after calling protesters who stormed the governmental building "patriots."

However, Tesla CEO Elon Musk restained Trump's account days after purchasing the platform for $44 million. Musk's move came after a Twitter poll where he asked people whether to reinstate the account of the ex-president.

Trump's Twitter account was officially after securing 51.8 percent of votes on the billionaire's poll, which was seen by over 15 million people.