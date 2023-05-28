40 alligators eat, tear apart 72-years man

  1. Home
Published May 28th, 2023 - 12:16 GMT
Shutterstock

ALBAWABA - A Cambodian man was killed after he accidentally fell into a barn housing 40 alligators on a private farm.

The man, identified as Luang Nam, 72 years old, was attempting to remove one of the alligators from its enclosure using a stick.

But, the alligator managed to grab hold of the stick and forcefully dragged the man into the barn.

The other alligators quickly turned their attention towards the man, tearing his body apart into pieces.

The police chief of Sim Reap in Cambodia, in a statement to AFP revealed, "the alligator grabbed the stick, causing the man to be pulled inside the barn."

He further added that one of the man's arms was bitten off and subsequently swallowed.

It's worth mentioning that alligators are kept in Cambodia for various purposes, including the collection of their eggs and skins.

