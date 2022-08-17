5 of Elon Musk’s Most Famous Twitter ‘Jokes'

Failing to buy Twitter, Elon Musk is still the "star" of the platform, stirring one controversy after the other. His latest was an announcement of purchasing the Premier League football club Manchester United F.C. before he tweeted again saying it was a "joke".

Elon Musk's "joke" about buying Manchester United F.C is not the first on Twitter. He has "tricked" his 103 million followers on the platform several times, making announcements before denying them again.

Let’s make Twitter maximum fun! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 28, 2022

Explaining the motive behind his Manchester United F.C joke, the world's richest man explained that it is "a long-running joke on Twitter. I’m not buying any sports teams."

Musk then added, "Although, if it were any team, it would be Man U. They were my fav team as a kid." Watching as his followers widely interacted with his Man United joke, Elon Musk tweeted, "Standup is my side-hustle".

He is also famous for posting memes that comment sarcastically on a number of issues. On April 28th, 2022, Elon Musk tweeted: "let's make Twitter maximum fun", and apparently, he's still working on it.

Elon Musk Jokes

Given that the Man United tweet was the first joke, we'll start with the second joke;

2- Buying Coca-Cola

Last April and as Elon Musk was actually offering to buy Twitter for more than $44 billion, he tweeted his "plan" to buy Coca-Cola to put the cocaine back in.

Next I’m buying Coca-Cola to put the cocaine back in — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 28, 2022

Even though most Twitter users were able to tell that his tweet was a joke, he tweeted again last night saying "And I’m not buying Coca-Cola to put the cocaine back in, despite the extreme popularity of such a move".

3- Restarting the economy

Weighing on the growing inflation and the many challenges facing the global economy this year, Elon Musk posted a meme suggesting that the 'non-functioning' economy could work if "it's restarted" the way people try to fix modems and devices.

4-Corporates and Pride

Last Pride month, Elon Musk posted a tweet mocking social media campaigns by big corporates celebrating the LGBTQ+ community.

5- Dogecoin

Finally, the dog-themed cryptocurrency known as Dogecoin was nothing but an internet meme started by Elon Musk in 2013.

Elon Musk has repeatedly backed the cryptocurrency and mentioned it on the Saturday Night Live he performed in May 2021.