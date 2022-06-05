  1. Home
Elon Musk's Joke on Pride Month Fires Back at Him

Published June 5th, 2022 - 05:44 GMT
Hours before the start of June 2022, the world's richest billionaire Elon Musk posted a meme on Twitter mocking practices by tech companies celebrating Pride Month, before social media people used his own meme against him.

The meme that was posted on Twitter, by the founder of Tesla and SpaceX, made fun of the many logos that start to add rainbow flags in their backgrounds during June, in a message of solidarity and acceptance to the LGBTQ+ community.

Yet, online people were quick to share photos of Tesla teams wearing outfits with Tesla's logo in Pride colors, in addition to ones where his employees take part in Pride parades.

A few hours later, Elon Musk returned to Twitter and posted a link to the 2022 Corporate Equality Index, celebrating Tesla's score of 100/100 "for 7th year in a row for LGBTQ equality", another post that ignited online questions over his previous one mocking business celebrations of pride month.

Commentators who received Musk's tweet as an attack on Pride month reshared old posts by Elon Musk himself, in which he had expressed full support for LGBTQ+ people.

For the past few months, Elon Musk had repeatedly sparked online debates with controversial tweets, including one that attacked Twitter's record or free speech only weeks before announcing his bid to buy the whole network for nearly $44 billion, a deal that has yet to be sealed.

