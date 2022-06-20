Activist Mona Seif Starts Hunger Strike to Support Brother Alaa Abd El-Fattah

Sister of the detained Egyptian prominent activist Alaa Abd El-Fattah, Mona Seif, who is also a political and human rights activist, announced starting a hunger strike on June 12th in support of her jailed brother.

Activist Mona Seif said that her brother has been on a hunger strike for over two months at Wadi el-Natrun prison adding that he is going through miserable conditions as he became very thin due to the food boycott.

Alaa's sister @sana2 announcing her sister @monasosh's decision to go on solidarity hungerstrike: "I have to use my body as a portal to show people what's happening to Alaa. I want them to see with it their own eyes in every meeting I go to." Where are @TrussLiz & @FCDOGovUK ? pic.twitter.com/Twzfv81MYR — Free Alaa (@FreedomForAlaa) June 16, 2022

Alaa's sister Sana Seif confirmed that her sister Mona started a hunger strike by saying: "I have to use my body as a portal to show people what's happening to Alaa. I want them to see with it their own eyes in every meeting I go to."

On June 19th, the sisters of Alaa Abd El-Fattah are organizing a rally outside Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office in the UK for an "URGENT summer solstice solidarity vigil for #Alaa who will be on his 82nd day of hunger strike". Alaa was granted British citizenship recently raising hopes that the UK government might interfere to help in getting the prominent-political activist out of jail.

About Alaa Abd El-Fattah:

Alaa Abd El-Fattah, born 18 November 1981, is an Egyptian blogger, software developer, and political activist. His was first arrested for allegedly organizing a political protest without requesting authorization, though he was released on bail on 23 March 2014.

Alaa was also jailed and released in 2014. On 29 September, during the 2019 Egyptian protests, Abd El-Fattah was arrested by the National Security Agency and taken to State Security Prosecution on charges that were unknown. He was subsequently convicted of "spreading fake news" and jailed for five years. Alaa Abd El-Fattah started a hunger strike on April 2nd.