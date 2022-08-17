Afghan Father Goes Beyond and Above So Daughter Receives Education

While Afghans prepare to live under the Taliban rule for the second year, thousands of female students are still deprived of their right to education, after the new government closed their schools for nearly a year.

The ban on high school education for female Afghans has been threatening the future of thousands of them and consequently smashing their families' aspirations for them.

Yet, this has not stopped the Afghan father, identified as Mia Khan, from devoting most of his time to making sure his 6-grade daughter receives needed education, so she can become a doctor in the future.

Mia Khan has been reported by Pakistan's News Curators to have been driving his daughter on his motorcycle for nearly 24 kilometers every day in the province of Paktika to the east of Afghanistan, so she receives 4 or 5 hours of education.

News Curators has also quoted the Afghan father, Mia Khan, explaining why he is so determined to teach his daughter, despite the Taliban ban, saying "I am illiterate, and I survive on a daily pay, but the education of my children is very important to me because there isn’t a single female physician in our region. My biggest wish is to teach my girls the same way I did my sons".

As soon as the story was posted, online people widely shared it, celebrating the Afghan father's efforts to educate his daughter and to make sure she has a future better than the one he's had.

Mia Khan was saluted by social media users who hailed him as a "hero" for overcoming the many difficulties facing his daughter's education.