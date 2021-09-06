Afghani Women Protest Taliban Rule Nationwide

ALBAWABA – Women are fighting back. This is not the Afghanistan of 1996, but it is the country of today.

Afghan women like these refuse to just roll over and be shut out. This is not 1996. This is a whole new generation of Afghans. The real 2.0. pic.twitter.com/oxZTCq3EtT — Nadeem Farooq Paracha (@NadeemfParacha) September 6, 2021

Afghani women are no longer afraid; they are on a nationwide protest with demonstrations in Kabul, moving to Herat in the west of the country and moving to Balkh up north. The protests started after the Taliban took power on 14 August, 2021.

Not the resistance (brave as they are). This is the real threat to the Taliban. The courage of Afghan women. https://t.co/UJckKN1b35 — Sreemoy Talukdar (@sreemoytalukdar) September 6, 2021 Afghan women rally for rights in western region https://t.co/FIeTm0wZcH — marta falco ainley @falcomarta (@AinleyFalco) September 6, 2021

One writing on the social media says “we are unstoppable”. Even in Mazar-e-Sharif in the west of the country, bordering Pakistan, women took to the streets. Although such protests were unclear: Is it for the support of women rights or for the Taliban rule against the Americans? But it was clear chanting ‘we won’t vanish’.

Some women protesting in another city of Afghanistan, Mazar e Sharif today, though we are being treated like an unwanted in our own country, we won’t vanish.

pic.twitter.com/o0IBmHfAaX — From The Afghan Women (@HearAfghanWomen) September 6, 2021 Religious conservative women in #Mazar-e-Sharif city marched today in support of my the Taliban chanting "Death to America and their servants!" pic.twitter.com/WpyOvHVCW0 — Afghanistan 24/7 (@AfghanUpdates) September 6, 2021

Women are today vocal and coherent as many are educated. The previous democratic experiment prior to 14 August has allowed them high representation in the Afghan Parliament in Kabul.

#Taliban efforts to shed their historic image of brutality, already badly undermined by an order that all women except heathcare workers should stay home from their jobs, was further dented by the violent handling of Saturday’s protest https://t.co/5wOpk6tmlm #AfghanWomen — Alex von Witzleben (@AlexWitzleben) September 6, 2021

One tweeted that the number women MPs was relatively high at 27 percent of parliament and have to make sure this figures stays there or at the very least doesn’t go down.

We must ensure that the number of women #MPs in the Afghan parliament does not fall from its current 27%.

Women’s voices must be represented, especially now, when 80% of refugees from #Afghanistan🇦🇫 are women + children.@IPUPresident opens #13SWSP

Watch

📽️https://t.co/Y7CKtFOVzC pic.twitter.com/fToyGGJiVv — IPUparliament (@IPUparliament) September 6, 2021

Although it has been suggested that the nationwide protests were handled “violently” in some cases, the fact that they are taking place must surely speak about the change of the times among the new Taliban rulers.

An armed young fighter is trying hard to stop the journalists & protestors in Mazar today. When no one listens then he tries to shoot. These guys have no training , no idea how to run a city- from a guerrilla ambush to governance - Taliban have a long way!! pic.twitter.com/9Bc55U9VV2 — From The Afghan Women (@HearAfghanWomen) September 6, 2021

I implore foreign media to interview more Afghan women inside Afghanistan. Please reach out to ordinary Afghan women who have everything to lose under Taliban rule. Masuda Sultan, Diva Patang, Mariam Wardak are venal opportunists who roll with whomever is in power. #Afghanistan — Dr. Bahar Jalali (@RoxanaBahar1) September 6, 2021

The Taliban spokesman while stressing that women shouldn’t protests in the streets because of the “sensitive security situation” he pointed out that such actions is the right of women ‘but they have to communicate with us.”

Afghan women should not hold demonstrations because of "sensitive security situation"; says protest is their right "but they have to communicate with us" – Taliban spokesperson pic.twitter.com/LmLT1rE14X — Shamsullah Elham (@ShamsullahElha1) September 6, 2021

Women may not be in a mood to listen just yet. One rather “revolutionary” tweet was made suggesting women need to take up arms to claim their rights….because they have “the opportunity to write a new history with the defeat of the Taliban.