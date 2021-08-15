Was the War on Afghanistan a 'Colossal Waste' of Lives and Money for the US? 

  1. Home
Published August 15th, 2021 - 06:20 GMT
US solider
The Taliban is hours away from capturing Kabul, local sources say. (SHAH MARAI/AFP)

In a matter of a few weeks, the Taliban has achieved unexpected military advances across Afghanistan, in an attempt to regain control of the country for the first time since 2001. 

This major collapse of the Afghan state which has been built by the US since the latter's invasion in 2001 has been triggering questions over the failure of America's 20-years old process.

US commentators have been heavily weighing on the fact that two decades of trainings conducted by the US for officials and soldiers in Afghanistan have all collapsed in a matter of weeks of the Taliban attack, suggesting that the US has wasted significant resources without being able to achieve its goals.

In a 2019 report by the Washington Post, obtained confidential documents revealed that the US spent at least $1 trillion over 18 years of war in Afghanistan, most of which wasn't planned thoroughly.

A recent report by AP has also shown similar figures pointing at grave American loss in terms of lives and finances, which have all failed to prevent a Taliban comeback.

According to local sources, the Taliban has re-captured over 25 regional capitals out of 32 and its militants are only 15 kilometers away from Kabul. Military experts are expecting that its members inside of Kabul are ready to launch their attack to take over the rest of the country at any moment, which has urged the US and other countries to evacuate their diplomats and embassies overnight.

Last May, the Taliban has started a military offensive aiming to restore control of the country it rules prior to the US invasion. This military operation followed the US announcement of withdrawing troops from the country by the end of August 2021.

So far, more than 1,000 civilians have been reported dead as a result of ongoing attacks, while at least 270,000 others have been displaced within Afghanistan and other neighboring countries. 

