AI Barbie models rebuked for cultural appropriation

ALBAWABA - Buzzfeed shared, on July 7, Artificial intelligence Barbie models resembling how the doll would look like if it originated from each country. Since the release of the photos, the digital media company was accused of cultural appropriation.

Buzzfeed was widely criticized and is now facing backlash since the release of the AI-generated Barbie photos. Some of the Barbie models don't match the culture of certain countries especially the ones about Qatar, Kuwait and many more.

Kuwait Barbie model

Activists lashed out when they saw the Kuwaiti Barbie model as it pictured her as very rich and living in 30 palaces at once making her dollhouse the size of the city-state itself. It also imagined the Barbie model wearing the "Agal and Smagh" which is only worn by men.

(Photo: AI-generated by Buzzfeed)

Qatar Barbie model

The doll was also wearing the "Agal and Smagh" which is only worn by men in the country triggering wide cultural appropriation accusations against Buzzfeed.

(Photo: AI-generated by Buzzfeed)

Egypt Barbie model

The Barbie model which was generated by AI also created a fuss on social media after the doll appeared to be "black" triggering racism accusations and the stereotype against Egyptians and Africans.

(Photo: AI-generated by Buzzfeed)

Israel Barbie model

On the other hand, what was more debatable on social media and by pro-Palestinian advocates is that Buzzfeed created an AI Barbie model for Israel. People backlashed the Israeli version of Barbie saying that Israel is a country with "no culture."

(Photo: AI-generated by Buzzfeed)

Furthermore, Buzzfeed article has now become inaccessible after the huge social media criticism and the cultural appropriation accusation after the company envisioned the appearances of Barbie if they were belonging to various countries worldwide.

Nevertheless, Buzzfeed also imagined the doll houses of each Barbie model from each country. The AI-generated houses also triggered a wide range of controversy and some of the houses don't match the specific country's culture, social media users said.