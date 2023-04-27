AI-generated pizza ad stirs controversy for "looking scary"

  1. Home
Published April 27th, 2023 - 10:16 GMT
AI-generated pizza ad
AI-generated pizza ad stirs discussions online. (Video/ screenshot/ Twitter)

ALBAWABA - An AI-generated pizza commercial was widely criticized online for its "creepy" content as described by some.

In the ad, a child wearing a blue t-shirt first appears while eating pizza and it is obvious that the pizza is way beyond his mouth in a "weird way." In another clip, a whole family was displayed enjoying a pizza meal, but AI portrayed them with warped mouths and eyes.

What made social media users and pizza lovers more upset about the ad, is that according to AI, chefs add their special touch to ingredients which are cheese, vegetables, pepperoni and "secret things."

In another shot, a woman in the commercial was supposed to appear while eating a delicious piece of pizza. However, the AI portrayed her eating the dish instead.

Social media users described the new AI-generated pizza commercial as "creepy and too scary" while others said that AI had failed to make an advertisement better than humans till this point.

According to sources, the pizza ad was generated by GPT-4, Midjourney, and other AI programs.

Tags:PizzaAICommercialad

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

