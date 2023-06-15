AI video: RT mocks US, allies sanctions on Russia

ALBAWABA - Russian state-controlled international news television network, RT, shared an AI video mocking the United States and its allies over "failed" sanctions on Russia which were imposed after the war in Ukraine.

In a tweet, RT captioned the AI video: "Biden, Sunak, Von der Leyen - not even their AI versions can do anything right." The AI video has triggered a wave of mockery and anger at the same time by many people on social media platforms.

The footage starts from the White House in the U.S. where AI-made President Joe Biden was seen dropping papers on the floor while saying: "No, no, no, that's a boo. We need fresh ideas, stronger and more effective."

(AI video by RT mocking the U.S., allies sanctions on Russia)

The AI video then moves to the United Kingdom's 10 Downing Street, London where British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak appears spinning the wheel that has a line reading: "Weel of personal sanctions."

Another clip showed European Union headquarter in Brussels in which Ursula von der Leyen appears after drinking loads of coffee as she appeared next to a big poster scratching over words that read "Ban Russia." In another footage, von der Leyen appears playing darts on a map which is made to choose new countries to ban RT in.

RT was banned in Ukraine in 2014, Latvia and Lithuania implemented similar bans in 2020 and after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the E.U. bloc and Canada imposed a full ban on the Russian state-controlled network.

Nonetheless, Microsoft removed RT from their app store as well as Apple removed the RT app from all countries except for Russia.

In a jump, the AI video then showed German Chancellor Olaf Scholz searching the internet for ideas to sanction Russia on ChatGPT.

French President Emmanuel Macron further appeared in the AI video looking angry and tried while ending another "11th package brainstorming session" on Russian sanctions.

A slogan then appears at the end of the video: "Round of Sanctions, Round in Circles."

Many reactions circulated the social media as the video gained massive interaction with hundreds of thousands of views and many retweets and likes.

A person said: "This is too good and too accurate." Another commented: "Let the Sanctions Game begin. But how?"

Moreover, a Twitter user added: "Rt's game is at its best since the war began. Its memebazar daily."