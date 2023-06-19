For first time hiring cat at airport

ALBAWABA San Francisco International Airport has started a unique experiment to calm and make travel more enjoyable for stressed passengers by appointing a cat for this purpose.

To help people with Aerophobia, this US airline has hired a new cat in their Wag Brigade.

Purrlease welcome our newest Wag Brigade member, Duke Ellington Morris! 🐱 pic.twitter.com/FDSw1a55Ef — San Francisco International Airport (SFO) ✈️ (@flySFO) June 8, 2023

Duke Ellington Morris, known as “Duke”, is the latest member of San Francisco International Airport’s “Wag Brigade”.

The appointment of the 14-year-old black and white cat was announced by the airport’s Twitter account, with the caption: “Purrlease welcome our newest Wag Brigade member, Duke Ellington Morris!”

The Wag Brigade project started in 2013 at California airport in an attempt to maintain the tranquility of passengers. Since then, a significant number of animals have been employed.

Initially, the airport hired only dogs, but over time, the program was expanded to include other specially trained animals, including cats and rabbits.