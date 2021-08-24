America Holds Full Responsibility Towards Afghans; Conservative Commentators Should Know

In the wake of the Afghan exodus, which could be one of the biggest in modern history, conservative commentators have been leading the conversation against the US hosting thousands of Afghan refugees who have been evacuated from their country following the Taliban takeover on the 15th of August 2021.

According to current estimates, around 28,000 Afghans have been evacuated from the Kabul airport over the last week, many of whom prepare to be relocated to western countries who were involved in the US-led NATO coalition that invaded their country in 2001. The numbers are expected to reach more than 60,000 by the end of the month, which marks the end of the Taliban deadline for the US to end its military presence in the country.

With a potential Afghan refugee crisis looming, I guess its time again that my "friends" self edit themselves out of my life



I can't remain friends with those who fail to accept that when we (USA) fuel a situation that creates more refugees it is our responsibility to help them https://t.co/KIagRPO4Vg — Eric Kam (He/Him) (@erickam) August 17, 2021

For over a week now, the internet has been flooding with photos showing the struggles of thousands of Afghan families as they attempt to flee the upcoming Taliban rule. International reports have noted that many of the individuals who are heading to Kabul airport, the last Afghan spot under international control, used to work with international institutions, including western militaries present in Afghanistan for the past 20 years.

However, America's conservative media outlets have been dedicating efforts to warn of the "danger" posed by incoming Afghans and calling for the US government to activate strict immigration rules to stop the influx of refugees.

“The lesson of this 20-year war cannot be that every time we turn a country upside down or make huge mistakes, our immigration laws, our refugee laws no longer apply.” - Laura Ingraham

On Fox News, popular host Laura Ingraham came under fire after remarks in which she admitted that the US has "turned Afghanistan upside down, committed huge mistakes," but condemned the open approach towards Afghan refugees.

Her colleague, Tucker Carlson, addressed the American public as he warned of "thousands of Afghans who will resettle in American neighborhoods over the next months and whose numbers will swell to millions" in the future.

"If history is any guide, and it's always a guide, we will see many refugees from Afghanistan resettle in our country in coming months probably in your neighborhood. And over the next decade that number may swell to the millions. So first, we invade and then we're invaded." - Tucker Carlson

This anti-refugee language amongst the US conservatives has stirred online conversations, as it is not only demonizing Afghans who helped the US and its western allies throughout 20 years of war in Afghanistan but also dismisses the US responsibility in igniting the war in their country and leaving them with no other choice but to seek a safe haven elsewhere.

John Oliver: “As for ‘our refugee laws no longer apply,’ we’re a big part of why those people are refugees…Refusing to help a neighbor whose home just burned down is shitty. Doing it when you helped start the fire is fucking monstrous.” #LastWeekTonight pic.twitter.com/JVFlKcnFvj — Garin Pirnia (@gpirnia) August 23, 2021

The latest GOP administration led by former President Donald Trump between 2017-2021 had crafted challenging immigration laws that banned travel from several Muslim-majority countries where the US had different forms of military interventions, including Afghanistan, Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen.