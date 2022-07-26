Americans Between #CancelHulu and #RepublicanJesus

As US politics continue to get more complicated with the latest decisions banning abortions on the federal level and the ongoing discussion over gun laws, two hashtags have been trending on Twitter with different political messages.
#republicanjesus #GOPJesus #healthcare #HealthInsurance— 🌴🐚 Brian D. King 🐚🌴 🏴☠️ (@kingforaweek) July 21, 2022
I think that I remember that there was a verse where Jesus addresses health care. pic.twitter.com/mfDzf31AB1
Whether it is the influence of the upcoming midterm elections or the latest decisions by the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) over abortion, Americans seem to be more polarized than ever, and we can clearly see it in the two hashtags that have been trending in the United States: #CancelHulu and #RepublicanJesus.
The Democrats made this ad calling out extremist Republicans and @hulu won’t air it!— Nick Knudsen 🇺🇸 (@NickKnudsenUS) July 26, 2022
Please watch & RT the ad to help it reach more eyeballs.
And #CancelHulu. pic.twitter.com/j0wly8qxBm
CANCEL @hulu Hulu has NO RIGHT to pick and chose what airs!! This is a threat to our democracy!! Only showing GQP aka GOP ads!! #CancelHulu https://t.co/MoEGqb7ZDl— K S (@kaycee0072) July 26, 2022
On the first hashtag #CancelHulu, many Americans are stating their boycott of the streaming service Hulu, following their refusal to air advertising campaigns that discuss political controversies that are in favor of democratic stances, such as abortion rights, gun control, economic policies, and the January 6 Capitol attack.
Meanwhile, many social media users took the hashtag #RepublicanJesus to attack Republican policies, saying conservative politicians often use Christian values to justify it while it goes against Jesus' teachings, particularly GOP policies towards women, refugees, and guns.
The network that produces “Handmaid’s Tale” is banning #GunControl and other Dem ads #deletehulu #cancelhulu #VoteBlue2022 pic.twitter.com/XcUhZFiBFe— Marc Kravets (@KravetsM) July 26, 2022
Next November, millions of Americans will be casting their votes in the 2022 midterms, which is drawing great competition between the two main political parties in the country, as it can either strengthen the Democratic White House or limit its powers in case a GOP majority takes over Congress.
© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)