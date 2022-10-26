Amou Haji, world's dirtiest man, dies shortly after his first bath

Amou Haji, nicknamed the dirtiest man on earth, died last Sunday months after taking his first shower. According to reports, the old Iranian man had avoided taking any baths for over half a century over fears of "getting sick".

Amou Haji, 94, passed away in the village of Dejgah in the southern province of Fars. Iranian media also added that "The Strange Life of Amou Haji", a short documentary film, was produced about his life in 2013.

Amou Haji reportedly said to smoke a pack of cigarettes a day and a pipe filled with animal excrement, the Guardians reported. The Iranian man was also eating roadkill.

Amou Haji avoided bathing for 65 years as he used to think that soap and water would make him sick.

Thousands of reactions emerged online following the death of Amou Haji as some people attributed the reason to the fact that he took a bath, while others denied the claims saying it was because he got old.