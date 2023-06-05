Andrew Tate criticizes BBC blind-eye on Hunter Biden sex crimes

ALBAWABA - In a controversial Tweet, Andrew Tate denounced BBC for turning a blind eye to Hunter Biden's sexual crimes and focusing on the professional kickboxer's sexual crimes.

Andrew Tate took it to Twitter and posted on June 4: "So Hunter Biden's laptop full of sexual crimes. Photographic evidence." He maintained: "And the BBC focuses on ACCUSING me of sexual crimes. With zero evidence of any kind. Not even a victim anyone can name."

The controversial social media influencer conducted an interview with BBC's reporter Lucy Williamson in which Andrew Tate denied "allegations of emotional manipulation for financial gain."

Tate also "dismissed the testimonies of individual women involved in the current investigation - who have accused him of rape and exploitation," BBC reported.

This is Andrew Tate's first interview since being detained over sex trafficking charges. During the BBC interview, the influencer denied allegations of rape, human trafficking and exploitation of women.

The professional kickboxer accused BBC of focusing on some people while leaving other issues. He mentioned that the British broadcaster is turning a blind eye to the son of the United States President Hunter Biden days after exposing his laptop which is full of sex, drugs and shady deals.

Sky News reported that the laptop of Hunter Biden doesn't only expose information suggesting the now President’s son had been involved in overseas business deals including lobbying foreign oligarchs and influence peddling. But it also shows explicit photos and videos of Hunter Biden engaging in sex acts and taking drugs.

The laptop scandal of Hunter Biden, son of Joe Biden, was uncovered by an aide of former U.S. President Donald Trump three weeks before the 2020 presidential elections.