Aphrodite Statue Removed From Burberry Shop in Kuwait: Is It About Religion?

Days after erecting a statue of the Greek goddess of love, beauty, and fertility in a Burberry shop in Kuwait, officers working for the Inspection and Monitoring department at the Ministry of Commerce were pictured as they removed it.

بعد تفاعل بعض المغردين تمت ازالة ديكورات من أحد المجمعات التجارية في الكويت لأنها أصنام و آلهة حسب ما نشر

عموما الكويت لديها رؤية ٢٠٣٥ لاستقطاب المستثمرين الأجانب و رؤوس الأموال الغربية #طالبان pic.twitter.com/5CeGaaXJUW — محمد أحمد الملا (@Mohdalmulla67) August 16, 2021

Translation: "Online complaints have led to removing a decor from a shopping mall in Kuwait, considering it features a goddess that can be worshipped. Btw, Kuwait has a 2035 vision aiming to attract foreign investors and capital."

Online complaints by Kuwaitis who attacked the statue featured in the 360 shopping mall have urged authorities to take the statue down from the shop, citing "religious and cultural sensitivity."

The decision to take down the Aphrodite statue has stirred controversy amongst Kuwaiti social media users, as many of them compared it to policies of extremist governments in Afghanistan and Iran.

Many online people highlighted the shop's non-religious statement behind the statue, reminding their fellow citizens that the statue is "only a symbol for a popular mythological character, that does not represent any religious affiliation."

كويتستان؟ + هما ليه مبلورين ع العمال وع البضاعة؟ https://t.co/pQP7ZPHe7N — هش™♦♣♥♠🇵🇸 (@KaariimSH) August 17, 2021

Translation: "Is this Kuwaitstan? Why have they blurred faces anyways?"

Translation: "Taliban is not that far."

Meanwhile, Burberry executives in Kuwait stressed that using the statue was only meant for decoration purposes, as it goes with their new product line.

However, others celebrated the government's decision saying that "Islamic values should be respected in Kuwait."