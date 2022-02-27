Arab Students Stranded in Ukraine Plea for Evacuation

As the Russian attack against Ukraine continues for the fourth day, university students from Arab countries continue to call on their governments to help them evacuate outside of the country.

While most non-student nationals were able to leave Ukraine during the last few weeks, prior to the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on the 24th of February, most non-Ukrainian students had to stay in the country to avoid losing their placements in their universities.

Translation: "Thousands of Lebanese students are stranded in Ukraine. We are scattered east and west. The ones in the east have no option but to head to bomb shelters, but the ones in the west are finding difficulty crossing into Poland. It took me 12 hours to be here where I still have to walk for another 7 hours to reach Poland. We demand proper transportation to the west, a plan to reach Poland, a guarantee to not lose our placements in Universities. We are in danger. Pray for us."

According to TRT reports, around 100,000 Arab-national students are currently stranded in Ukraine, including ones who had sought refuge in the western part of the country, hoping the fight will be limited to the eastern region of Donbas.

Arab students come primarily from Morocco, Egypt, and Iraq, in addition to many Lebanese and Jordanian ones.

Online, many of the stranded students took to social media platforms pleading for help, asking their governments to help facilitate their evacuation to neighboring countries that have limited the entry of non-Ukrainians before they can be flown home.

In the Moroccan capital of Rabat, dozens of students' families staged a protest by the Foreign Ministry's headquarters, in an attempt to pressure their government into action that could bring their kids back safely.