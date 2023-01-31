Arabs call to boycott 'The Last of Us' over gay characters

  1. Home
Published January 31st, 2023 - 12:28 GMT
The Last of Us
(Shutterstock/ file photo)

ALBAWABA - American television series "The Last of Us" made a buzz on social media following the third episode which included a gay love story. 

Despite the fact that the episode, under the name "Long Long time," made a large number of views and gained high ranks on "Rotten Tomatoes" and "IMDb," Arab fans had a different opinion.

A social media campaign was released by the series' fans who called to boycott it for promoting homosexuality and LGBTQ+ among teenagers.

Many people said that the idea of a series is very creative as it talks about a terrifying virus that is spreading widely and turning people into monster creatures.

A person commented: "The Last of Us series, which is based on a 10-year-old game with huge fans most of whom are children, is now promoting homosexuality and calling people to accept it."

Middle Eastern countries refuse the LGBTQ+ community and criminalize people who are caught in same-sex relations. Homosexuals usually expose to assault and could face a long jail term.

