Arabs call to boycott 'The Last of Us' over gay characters

ALBAWABA - American television series "The Last of Us" made a buzz on social media following the third episode which included a gay love story.

Despite the fact that the episode, under the name "Long Long time," made a large number of views and gained high ranks on "Rotten Tomatoes" and "IMDb," Arab fans had a different opinion.

The Last of Us episode 3 is exactly what's wrong with the entertainment industry! Sacrificed one of the best sequences to boost LGBT romance. — Wily (@Wilyhelm) January 30, 2023

A social media campaign was released by the series' fans who called to boycott it for promoting homosexuality and LGBTQ+ among teenagers.

Many people said that the idea of a series is very creative as it talks about a terrifying virus that is spreading widely and turning people into monster creatures.

This was a very touching GAY story on The Last of Us, and yet media outlets and YouTubers all call it LGBT. There’s no lesbians, there’s no bi people and no trans people



They lump is all in, and say it’s amazing visibility, but won’t call it what it is. A GAY STORYLINE. pic.twitter.com/0gyXmSPoIa — Jonathan (@Beardandcamera) January 31, 2023

A person commented: "The Last of Us series, which is based on a 10-year-old game with huge fans most of whom are children, is now promoting homosexuality and calling people to accept it."

Middle Eastern countries refuse the LGBTQ+ community and criminalize people who are caught in same-sex relations. Homosexuals usually expose to assault and could face a long jail term.