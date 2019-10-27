  1. Home
  3. Are The Videos of the US Raid that Supposedly Killed ISIS Leader Baghdadi Real?

Are The Videos of the US Raid that Supposedly Killed ISIS Leader Baghdadi Real?

Salam Bustanji

Salam Bustanji

Published October 27th, 2019 - 08:03 GMT
Videos of a possible raid conducted by the US military in northwest Syria where the ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi has reportedly been killed are circulating the Internet. But are those videos legitimate? 

Translation: “Al-Baghdadi is believed to have been killed in the village of Barisha in Idlib’s countryside in northwestern Syria. The village is only 5 km from the border with Turkey.”

Activists are sharing footage of bombing and shelling which allegedly took place at night in the village of Barisha in the Syrian province of Idlib, where it is said that al-Baghdadi was killed.

Baghdadi, the leader of the terror group, has been in hiding for the last five years. In April, a video was published by an ISIS media wing that showed a man purporting to be Baghdadi. It was the first time Baghdadi had been seen since July 2014, when he spoke at the Great Mosque in Mosul.

Translation: “The video is the attack on Barisha in Idlib hours ago, which allegedly led to al-Baghdadi's death. According to local residents, the operation lasted about three hours.”

In February 2018, several US officials said Baghdadi had been wounded in an airstrike in May 2017 and had to relinquish control of the terror group for up to five months because of his injuries.

Baghdadi became the leader of Islamic State of Iraq (ISI) in 2010. In 2013, ISI declared its absorption of an al Qaeda-backed militant group in Syria at which point Baghdadi said his group would be known as Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant.

Trump joined the conversation by tweeting, "something very big has just happened!" The US President is scheduled to make a major announcement later in the day, White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley announced.


