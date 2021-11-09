Are Western News Websites Spreading Fake News on the Ethiopian Conflict?

Millions of people in Ethiopia have taken to the streets of Addis Ababa and other cities on Sunday, November 7th, against fake news spread on social media regarding the African country’s conflict.

According to around 100 million protesters, misreporting of facts have been flooding by western media on the Tigray conflict. The demonstrators also accused the US and the West of supporting Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) which they called a ‘terrorist group’.

We 100M+ Ethiopians elected our gov’t, stand in unison and say no to dictations & dictators. We have the right to develop and live in peace. Surrender to equality, justice & freedom. #HandsoffEthiopia. Millions demonstrating at Meskel SQ & other cities. #EthiopiaPrevails pic.twitter.com/bAZQWcqxKc — Dr Eng Seleshi Bekele (@seleshi_b_a) November 7, 2021

Pro-government protestors rallied near Meskel Square against the spread of fake news carrying national flags and banners reading: “Stop BBC; Stop fake news on Ethiopia and Stop CNN; Stop fake news on Ethiopia.”

Some social media users have accused the western countries of attempting to fuel a coup in Ethiopia by sharing such alleged ‘fake news’; while others said that the western governments aim at removing Ethiopian prime minister Abiy Ahmed from power and destroying him. Another Tweeted: “The West will do whatever it takes to keep Africa in leash.”

So apparently the US is attempting a coup in Ethiopia as we speak.



(Got alerted to this by an Ethiopian friend and there doesn't seem to be much on TW but there's this.) https://t.co/avI8DAAPLT — Eva (@evainfeld) November 8, 2021

I worry about the suffering of ALL civilians too. I wish what western media say about Ethiopia doesn't matter but it does to many Ethiopians: https://t.co/grIZx7mcMZ — Bethlehem Tekola (@BethTekola) November 8, 2021

The US President Joe Biden has accused Ethiopia of “gross violations” of human rights, as well as, the American administration revealed that it is considering removing Addis Ababa from the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) trade agreement.

Moreover, the UN is worried that the ongoing conflict between Tigray rebels and Ethiopian government forces will end in consuming the country’s future, Rosemary DiCarlo, the UN's top official said.

It is evident that failure to appreciate real situation in #Tigray by the West and US coupled with misreporting of facts by western media, is not by mistake, it is deliberate and aimed at returning #TPLF to power so as to serve interests of imperialists in #Ethiopia and Africa. — Kungu Al-mahadi Adam (@adam_kungu) November 4, 2021

Several hashtags were released as millions protested against foreign intervention in Ethiopia’s internal matters including #HandsoffEthiopia, #EthiopiaPrevails and #EritreaPrevails.

Tigray conflict killed thousands of people while forcing over two million people to flee their homes besides causing famine in some regions, New York Times revealed. The clashes are held between TPLF and Ethiopian government forces.

TPLF is a left-wing ethnic nationalist paramilitary group, now leading political party, and former ruling party of Ethiopia, and designated as a terrorist organization by the Ethiopian government under Abiy Ahmed.

According to sources, Ahmad was once a part of the TPLF-dominated government. However, after he took power around 4 years ago, he aimed at weakening the TPLF rule in the Ethiopian government.

We initially thought the world was misinformed. Now we know! Listen! it is not about a gov’t in office rather 110 mill 🇪🇹|ns who struggled & sacrificed for a change under the most brutal tyranny. We stand united to guard our transition. #HandsoffEthiopia #EthiopiaPrevails pic.twitter.com/acdXmOq7Xd — Fitsum Assefa Adela (@FitsumAdela) November 7, 2021

Days ago, the Ethiopian prime minister has declared a state of emergency across the country and asked people to hold weapons with fears of rapid escalation in clashes with the TPLF group which is advancing and controlling more provinces as they vowed to control the capital Addis Ababa.